Shabab Al Ahli more clinical in decisive moments: Bakhtiarizadeh

TEHRAN - Esteghlal head coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh said that the difference between his team and Shabab Al Ahli came down to two decisive goal-scoring moments, in which the Emirati side showed greater professionalism and managed to score.

Speaking at the post-match press conference following Esteghlal’s 2–0 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates, Bakhtiarizadeh said: “My players gave everything they had today. We could have performed well and earned points, as we did in previous matches, although we knew we were facing a difficult challenge.

“We have played several demanding matches over the past two months. I apologize to our supporters, and we will do everything we can to make up for this defeat,” he added.

“The way we played in the second half did not suggest that we were heading for a defeat,” Bakhtiarizadeh stated.

“The difference between us and Shabab Al Ahli was in two goal-scoring situations. Their players acted more professionally in those moments and managed to find the back of the net.”

“We also created scoring opportunities, but we lacked precision in front of goal. It was natural for us to play deeper because we were playing away from home,” he went on to say.

“Our aim was to deny the opposition space. If Shabab Al Ahli had traveled to Tehran to play at Azadi Stadium, they probably would have spent much of the match defending deeper as well.”

“The only negative aspect of the match was the refereeing. I have never seen officiating like this at this level of football,” Bakhtiarizadeh concluded.