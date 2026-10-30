Iran, Belarus discuss establishing joint power plant repair center

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy energy minister announced plans to establish a joint Iran-Belarus power plant repair center and stated that Iran is ready to export MAPNA-built gas turbines and wind equipment to Tatarstan.

According to Mehr News Agency, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, during a trip to Belarus and a meeting with the country's energy officials, proposed the establishment of a joint power plant repair center.

Referring to negotiations held with the managers of the Belarusian national electricity company, he said: "It has been agreed that the legal and technical dimensions of this memorandum of understanding be reviewed and finalized within one month so that it can reach the signing stage."

Rajabi Mashhadi announced the formation of a joint technical team to exchange experiences and follow up on smart grid and monitoring center projects as other axes of negotiations with the Belarusian side, and added: "Knowledge exchange in the field of repair and maintenance of 750-kilovolt transmission lines and similar levels was also discussed."

The Deputy for Electricity and Energy of the Minister of Energy also, in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, announced Iran's readiness to export MAPNA-built gas turbines and wind equipment through the private sector cooperating with the Ministry of Energy.

According to him, the proposal to provide technical and repair services by the Iran Power Plant Repairs Company to Tatarstan power plants was also raised. Also, given the region's experience in reducing transmission and distribution network losses, agreement was reached on transferring its experiences to Iran's electricity industry.

In another part of this trip, Rajabi Mashhadi visited Belarus's energy exhibition and specialized meetings. In this event, topics such as growth in electricity demand, limitations of fossil fuel resources, development of renewable energies, consumption management, and smartening of electricity networks were examined.

He also visited the equipment and systems of the Belarusian Meteorological Organization in the field of forecasting electricity generation from solar and wind power plants and models for forecasting precipitation and water resources.

In describing this visit, the Deputy for Electricity and Energy of the Minister of Energy said: "The infrastructure and equipment of the Belarusian Meteorological Organization are mainly based on Russian technologies and related radars, and Iran's flood forecasting and meteorological monitoring systems enjoy higher maturity, accuracy, and operational capability."

A cooperation memorandum of understanding was signed between Abbas Aliabadi, Iran’s Minister of Energy, and the Belarusian Minister of Energy, on October 27, aimed at establishing cooperation between the parties in the energy sector for mutual benefit.

As reported, a cooperation memorandum of understanding was signed between the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus with the aim of promoting cooperation between the parties in the energy sector for mutual benefit.

According to this report, the main axes of this memorandum include promoting cooperation in sustainable energy development, including in the renewable energy sector; promoting cooperation in contracting and energy infrastructure services; and providing the possibility of exchanging experience, training, and technical support.

Also among the provisions of this memorandum are cooperation in the fields of construction and management of energy infrastructure, electricity distribution and transmission systems, joint participation in seminars, conferences, and exhibitions with the aim of attracting investment in the energy field, technical cooperation and exchange of information on engineering and advisory issues, and exchange of visits by senior officials and technical experts responsible for the development and implementation of energy policy.

EF/MA