Iran come sixth at FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026

TEHRAN – Iran finished in sixth place in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026 on Friday.

The young Persians lost to Madagascar 4-3 and came sixth in the event.

The tournament features 189 national teams divided into 32 groups, with matches played in an eight-a-side format. Each match consists of two 20-minute halves, with rolling substitutions permitted.

The FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026 takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Oct. 24 to 30.