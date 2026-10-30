Washington’s Midterm Letter Game

TEHRAN — The disclosure of a letter from US Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has triggered a wave of contradictory narratives in Washington, speculative reporting in American media, and a calm, conditional response in Tehran.

The story broke on Oct. 28 when The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, reported that Vance had written to Rezaei, Iran’s top security official and former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, to explore a framework for restarting negotiations and averting a new round of US strikes. The report said the outreach was made at President Donald Trump’s direction.

Hours later, Trump himself undercut that account. Asked by reporters whether he had directed Vance to restart peace talks, he said “No,” and claimed the contact was about helping Iran obtain “medical supplies and various things.”

“Basically, it’s getting supplies in to help people that are not well,” Trump said.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency confirmed on Oct. 29 that Tehran had received the letter but had not yet responded. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of

Tehran’s negotiators, wrote on X that “Iran’s conditions have been repeatedly and clearly communicated to the mediators” and that “the carrot-and-stick approach has no effect on Iran.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that while Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland, Iran “continues to give diplomacy a chance.”

Beyond those confirmed facts — a letter was sent via Qatari mediators, delivered on Sunday, acknowledged in Tehran, with no published text and no formal reply — almost everything else published in the past 48 hours is speculation and cannot be verified.

A routine channel, not a breakthrough

Viewed in historical perspective, the letter is anything but unprecedented. Writing to Iranian leaders has been a standard American practice since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and at least 20 letters, messages and written contacts have been publicly disclosed so far.

The list begins with President Jimmy Carter’s Nov. 6, 1979 letter to Imam Khomeini carried — but never delivered — by Ramsey Clark and William Miller after the takeover of the US Embassy. It continued with President Ronald Reagan’s signed Bible inscribed on Oct. 3, 1986 with the verse Galatians 3:8, handed to Iranian intermediaries in the Iran-Contra affair, along with the earlier McFarlane mission carrying a key-shaped cake.

President Bill Clinton sent messages through the Swiss ambassador in 1997 proposing direct government-to-government talks after Mohammad Khatami’s election, repeated the offer via Vice President Al Gore through Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah in May 1998, and wrote the detailed June 1999 letter on the Khobar Towers bombing while insisting the US had “no hostile intentions” toward the Islamic Republic.

President Barack Obama wrote at least four letters to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei — in May 2009, September 2009, January 2012 on the Strait of Hormuz as a “red line,” and mid-October 2014 linking cooperation against ISIS to a nuclear deal — plus the exchange of letters with President Hassan Rouhani in August-September 2013 that led to their historic phone call, not to mention six Nowruz messages.

President Donald Trump sent a letter via late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in June 2019, which was publicly rejected, then relied on the Swiss encrypted fax channel in January 2020 after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani to warn against escalation, and sent the March 5, 2025 letter delivered on March 12 by Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash, setting a 60-day deadline that led to five rounds of indirect Steve Witkoff-Abbas Araghchi talks in Oman and Rome before the June war.

From this standpoint, a message from a US vice president to the SNSC secretary is a routine and conventional step, not a turning point. Washington writes when pressure fails. Tehran listens, measures, and decides on the basis of interests, not envelopes.

No one knows what is inside

No official text of Vance’s letter has been published by either side, and every claim about its content comes from anonymous “officials familiar with the matter.”

The Journal said it contained “no specific peace plan” but focused on a framework for negotiations. Axios, citing a US official, added that Vance stressed any talks to head off strikes “require discussions on the nuclear issue,” and called it the most senior-level US outreach in months. The New York Times, citing a US official and an Iranian official, claimed the letter proposed an early meeting led by Vance himself, possibly as soon as next week in Qatar or Turkey, technically “without preconditions.”

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, citing a US official, went further, writing that Vance offered to meet Rezaei personally in Istanbul or Doha, defined America’s interest as ensuring Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and Iran’s interest as rebuilding its war-ravaged economy and preserving sovereignty, and demanded “representatives who are empowered to discuss the nuclear issues.” He portrayed Rezaei as “the essential point of contact in Tehran and the only person who could build a consensus.”

None of this has been confirmed by Tehran or by any published document. Iranian media have treated all of it as guesswork. Until a text is released or an official reply is issued, responsible journalism requires treating these versions as competing American leaks aimed at shaping expectations, not as facts.

Midterm panic at the pump

The timing, however, is revealing. The United States is days away from midterm elections on Nov. 3, and all signs point to a very difficult contest for Republicans. The eight-month war with Iran has become the administration’s Achilles’ heel.

Despite repeated threats to “finish the job,” Trump has failed to control domestic gasoline prices, which have surged on the back of disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices above $110, damaged tankers, and a US naval blockade that has raised insurance and shipping costs globally rather than forcing Iranian submission.

Washington has tried everything to calm the pump before the vote, from emergency releases and arrangements with Russia to stabilize the fuel market to the highly controversial authorization for the use of cheaper red-dyed diesel, yet prices remain politically toxic. A short, sharp new war would send them even higher; a televised diplomatic “process” would, in the White House calculation, create a positive shock and allow Trump to claim the situation is under control.

That is why the same administration that warns Gulf allies to “prepare” for post-midterm strikes simultaneously leaks a peace letter. The goal is not peace but performance: to stage a show of agreement-seeking before the elections and inject artificial calm into the Republican camp at a moment when it is in no good shape at all.

Seven conditions, no retreat

Tehran’s answer to such theater has been consistent and public. Iran has announced seven conditions for ending the current state of war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation, centered on a region-wide ceasefire, lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, lifting sanctions on oil exports, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, and guarantees against renewed aggression.

Rezaei himself drew the line on Oct. 21: “Not a single ounce of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran,” and negotiations are possible only if Iran’s demands are met. Tasnim stressed on Oct. 29 that “any position that undermines this firm framework is unacceptable.”

This firmness is not rhetorical. It reflects the assessment of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who in his recent meeting with Rezaei described the SNSC and its Secretariat as the “crossroads of policymaking,” stressed safeguarding national and regional security by maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, and insisted on pursuing the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front by ensuring the country’s conditions for ending the war are met and bringing the state of “neither war nor peace” to an end.

Most importantly for the present episode, the Leader said sound and well-grounded decisions require a roadmap based on a comprehensive understanding of each undertaking, from its starting point to its conclusion. In other words, Tehran will not enter a process whose end is pre-scripted in Washington.

Open door, not open eyes

Iran has not closed the doors of diplomacy. The quadrilateral meeting hosted by Tehran on Monday with senior officials from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the continued Qatari mediation — with Qatari envoys returning to Tehran on Friday — and Rezaei’s own statement that security in West Asia must originate from within the region show that Tehran prefers a regional, endogenous order to foreign dictation.

But openness does not mean naivety. Tehran remembers too well the March 2025 Trump letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, the five rounds of Witkoff-Araghchi talks, and then the Israeli attack of June 13 and the 12-day war. It remembers four Obama letters followed by maximum pressure, and a signed JCPOA abandoned unilaterally.

Iran will not walk blindfolded and wishfully into a negotiation so that Trump can exploit the mere image of talks for electoral gain, freeze the battlefield in his favor, pocket a nuclear concession upfront, and postpone sanctions relief, unblocking and guarantees to an indefinite “later.” Sequencing matters: Washington demands nuclear-first, relief-later; Tehran demands simultaneous, verifiable steps. Without that, there is no roadmap from start to finish, only a photo opportunity.

Desperation after failure

Behind the letter is a serious American impasse. Neither eight months of direct strikes and Israeli operations, nor the naval blockade of ports, economic warfare, cyber operations and threats of regime change, have forced Iran to surrender its enrichment, its missile program, or its control over Hormuz. The economy, though wounded, has not collapsed; the Armed Forces have not fractured; regional partners have not defected — they came to Tehran.

A new round of war will not bring Iran to its knees. It will only deepen American costs: higher energy prices before and after the midterms, wider regional escalation that Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia openly fear, further exposure of US bases and warships that Leader Khamenei’s commanders have explicitly vowed to target, and a deeper reputational defeat when a superpower cannot dictate terms to a nation it has sanctioned for 47 years.

Washington now acknowledges, in its own leaks, that it must talk to the hard core of Iranian power — the SNSC secretary with direct access to the Leader and the trust of the IRGC — because no imposed settlement is possible. That is an admission of failure, not a gesture of goodwill.

The ball is in the US court. If Washington wants more than an election show, it must trade the logic of imposed agreement for balanced agreement: end the blockade, release Iran’s frozen assets, lift oil sanctions, accept verification in exchange for guarantees, and let West Asia’s security be built within the region. Otherwise, the letter from Vance will join the long archive of American letters since 1979 — received, read, measured against Iran’s roadmap, and answered not with surrender but with resistance.

