South Khorasan’s traditional oil-fried bread added to intangible heritage list

TEHRAN - The traditional skill of making Nan-e Roghan-Jushi, an oil-fried bread deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions of South Khorasan province, has been inscribed on Iran’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Fariba Kahani, an official responsible for intangible heritage registration at the provincial Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said the bread is traditionally prepared on the 14th day of Sha’ban (the 8th lunar month) during the local religious observance known as Barat.

Families who have lost loved ones during the previous year prepare the bread as an act of charity in memory of the deceased and distribute it among relatives, friends and neighbors.

Its preparation involves mixing flour, water, turmeric, aromatic spices such as coriander seeds, and sourdough. After resting for about 90 minutes to two hours, small portions of dough are flattened and fried in hot oil.

Kahani said the tradition reflects religious beliefs, charitable practices and family bonds. The skill has traditionally been passed down from mothers to daughters, with women playing a central role in preserving it.

AM