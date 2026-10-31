South Pars phase 11 development continues with drilling of 13th well on platform B

TEHRAN- The CEO of Petropars Group announced the continuation of drilling operations for the 13th well on Platform B of South Pars Phase 11 and stated: After the completion and commissioning of 12 wells at this location, drilling of the 13th well has also been placed on Petropars’ agenda beyond its contractual commitments, and it is currently at the stage of drilling the 16-inch hole.

According to an IRNA report from Petropars, Hamidreza Saghafi, referring to the continuation of development operations at Phase 11 of the South Pars shared field, said: Drilling of the 13th completion well on Platform B has begun with the aim of maintaining production and helping to compensate for the country’s gas shortage.

He added: Its first two holes, 32-inch and 24-inch, were drilled to depths of 186 and 933 meters, respectively, over 15 days. Currently, drilling of the 16-inch hole continues at a depth of 1,010 meters.

The CEO of Petropars Group, referring to the completion of operations for the 12th well on this platform, explained: This well was drilled to a depth of more than 4,400 meters and at an angle of 65 degrees, and its perforation operations in the reservoir layers K1, K2, K3, and K4 were carried out in two stages (TCP). Given the sensitivity of the operation, petrophysical data from neighboring wells were also used to increase accuracy in carrying out the perforation.

Saghafi continued: After perforation, more than 190,000 gallons of 32% hydrochloric acid (HCl), along with relevant additives, were injected into the well in 20 stages. This operation was carried out at the first suitable opportunity given the weather conditions, and to distribute the acid uniformly across the entire perforated interval, especially the terminal sections of the well, the use of an acid diverting agent (VDA) suited to the temperature and pressure conditions was designed.

MA