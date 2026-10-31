Persepolis move top: 2026/27 PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team moved back to the top of the Persian Gulf Pro League table after securing a 1-0 away victory over Nassaji Mazandaran in Week 11 on Saturday.

The two teams met at Shahid Vatani Stadium in Qaemshahr, where Persepolis claimed all three points thanks to a second-half goal from Mohammadmehdi Mohebi in the 58th minute.

The victory was particularly important for Persepolis, who were looking to bounce back from a home defeat last week.

The result lifted Persepolis to 23 points, putting them level with Sepahan. However, a superior goal difference saw Persepolis reclaim first place in the standings.