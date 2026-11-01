Practical conservation workshop held at ruined Sassanid palaces

TEHRAN - A practical training workshop on emergency conservation and restoration at the Palace of Ardashir and Qal'eh Dokhtar (“Maiden Castle”) near Firuzabad, southern Iran, has brought together heritage conservation specialists and university students to provide hands-on experience in protecting historic structures.

Afshin Ebrahimi, director of the Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars World Heritage Site, said the workshop was held on Friday, October 30, with the participation of the World Heritage site management team, facilitators from Isfahan University of Art and 12 students.

He said the program aimed to familiarize students with practical procedures for heritage conservation, monitoring, documentation and emergency restoration, while bridging the gap between academic knowledge and field experience at historic sites.

During the workshop, participants learned about the site's specialist conservation activities and periodic monitoring procedures. They also took part in practical exercises, including surveying, preparing detailed sketches, mapping and assessing damage to selected wall surfaces at Qal'eh Dokhtar, and completing conservation monitoring records.

Ebrahimi said training in the proper identification and documentation of structural damage was essential to the effective conservation of historic monuments. Participants were also introduced to monitoring forms and the technical information required to assess and record the conservation conditions of historic buildings.

Another part of the program focused on emergency conservation work at the Palace of Ardashir. Students, working under the supervision of specialists, participated in repointing sections of the palace's walls and preparing a gypsum witness to help monitor changes in the structure.

Ebrahimi said continuing such workshops could strengthen the technical capabilities of the next generation of conservation professionals, facilitate the transfer of practical experience and promote scientifically grounded approaches to safeguarding Sassanid heritage.

The Palace of Ardashir, also known as Ardashir Papakan Palace, dates to the early third century and was built by Ardashir I, founder of the Sassanid Empire. Located near Firuzabad, the monument is distinguished by its domed chambers, monumental iwan and stone-and-mortar construction.

Qal'eh Dokhtar, another major Sassanid-era monument in the Firuzabad area, is a fortified structure traditionally attributed to Ardashir I. Its architectural features include vaulted halls, arches, domes and stairways.

Both monuments form part of the Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, which was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2018. The property encompasses archaeological remains in Firuzabad, Bishapur and Sarvestan, illustrating the development of Sassanid architecture and the early history of the empire.

AM