Iran’s 40-Day War Changed How People Travel

Travel disruption can change more than the number of journeys people make. It can affect how far ahead they book, which transport options they consider and whether they travel at all.

MrBilit’s report on travel behaviour during the 40-day war examines these changes through activity on its platform. Its findings offer a picture of passengers responding to uncertainty, with different patterns .emerging across booking times, transport modes and destinations

The report provides insight into MrBilit as a platform influencing users’ travel decisions. Its figures should be understood as platform-level evidence, rather than a comprehensive measure of tourism across Iran

The Initial Shock: Cancellations and Falling Travel Demand

MrBilit recorded a 40% year-on-year decline in trips during the reporting month spanning February 20 to March 20, 2026. The report also shows that 75% of tickets purchased before the war were cancelled.

These figures illustrate two different aspects of disruption: a contraction in travel activity and the reversal of plans already made. For travel businesses, that distinction matters. Supporting passengers with existing bookings becomes an immediate operational priority, even as demand for new journeys falls.

Cancellations also require careful interpretation. A cancelled ticket confirms that a particular booking did not proceed; it does not necessarily establish whether the passenger later travelled by another route or means of transport.

Last-Minute Bookings Became More Common

The share of purchases made less than 24 hours before departure increased from 40% to 60%, a rise of 20 percentage points.

This shift suggests a shorter planning horizon among passengers using the platform. More purchasing decisions were concentrated close to departure, leaving less time between choosing a journey and taking it.

For travel providers, the practical implication is that booking lead time deserves attention alongside sales volume. The same number of bookings can present different operational challenges depending on whether they arrive weeks before departure or within the final day.

The figures do not, on their own, explain every passenger’s motivation. They do, however, show a measurable change in when users committed to their journeys.

When Flights Were Disrupted, Travellers Reconsidered Their Options

Among passengers whose flights were cancelled, MrBilit reports that 84% cancelled their journeys and 16% switched to overland travel. Bus ticket sales increased 200% on the first day of the war.

Alternative transport therefore helped some passengers continue travelling, while many others did not proceed with their journeys. Increased demand for buses should consequently be read alongside lost air journeys, rather than treated as evidence of growth across the entire travel market.

For travellers planning a new journey, checking available flight tickets on MrBilit can be a starting point for assessing air travel options. Before purchasing, passengers should review their itinerary and the ticket’s cancellation and refund conditions.

Where another transport option is available, comparing total journey time, departure and arrival points, and any required connections can help travellers assess whether it meets their needs.

Travel Demand Returned Unevenly Across Destinations

Tehran–Qom and Tehran–Mashhad were among the fastest-recovering domestic routes identified in the report. Southern destinations, including Kish, Qeshm, Bushehr and Chabahar, had not fully recovered demand when the report was prepared.

The contrast highlights the importance of examining individual routes. A rebound in one part of a booking platform does not establish that demand has returned equally across destinations.

It is also important to distinguish travel from leisure tourism. Tickets may be purchased for work, family visits, pilgrimage or other purposes. Without a breakdown of passengers’ motivations, recovering ticket demand cannot automatically be described as a recovery in holiday travel.

For destination businesses, transport bookings provide one useful signal. Accommodation demand, visitor spending and the purpose of travel would add further context when assessing the local tourism economy.

What the Findings Mean for Travel Planning

MrBilit’s findings demonstrate why travel disruption needs to be examined through several measures. Cancellations reveal what happened to existing plans. Booking lead times show when passengers committed to new journeys. Transport choices and route-level demand indicate how travel activity changed.

For passengers, the practical response is to assess the whole journey before making a purchase: the available service, its timing, any connections and the conditions attached to the ticket. This is particularly relevant when plans may need to change.

For the industry, the report offers a basis for asking more precise questions about recovery. Which journeys are returning? How close to departure are passengers booking? Are alternative transport options meeting their needs?

Answering those questions requires keeping the scope of the evidence clear. MrBilit’s report documents behaviour observed on its platform during a period of disruption. Its contribution is a detailed view of changing travel decisions, with lessons for how services can respond to passengers’ needs.