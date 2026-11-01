Midterms reopen debate over dominance of wealth in US politics

TEHRAN – Campaign spending during the current U.S. midterm election cycle has become the subject of intense political and media debate.

It has brought back into focus a fundamental dilemma facing the United States. How can political equality among the public be preserved when a small group of wealthy individuals enjoys extraordinary financial power to fund election campaigns and shape public debate?

While this is hardly a new issue, it has taken on sharper dimensions in 2026 amid soaring campaign expenditures and the growing influence of major donors and special interest groups.

Approximately $8.9 billion was spent on the 2022 midterms. Approximately $11.2 billion for the 2024 presidential election and a projected $11.6 billion for the 2026 midterms.

Donald Trump’s presence on the political scene has played a particularly striking role in highlighting this contradiction.

Having entered the presidential race in 2015, attacking the influence of major donors and presenting his personal wealth as a guarantee of his political independence, Trump went on to benefit, in the 2024 election, from massive financial backing provided by several billionaires and political action committees, most notably those associated with Elon Musk.

The 2026 midterm elections have since witnessed record levels of spending, both during the primary season and in the campaigns leading up to the election.

An investigation published by The New York Times revealed that at least $1 billion in funds linked to donors whose identities remain undisclosed had flowed into the 2026 elections.

The newspaper reported that tens of millions of dollars from unknown sources had been used in efforts to influence Democratic primary contests, particularly in Michigan and Minnesota.

Michigan offered a striking picture of the unprecedented escalation in campaign spending, with expenditures on political advertising exceeding $850 million over the election cycle. Notably, Abdul El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate despite being significantly outspent by his rival, Haley Stevens, who received substantial backing from outside funding groups, most prominently the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Further evidence of the concentration of campaign financing emerged in a Washington Post report revealing that the 50 largest donors and lobby groups contributed approximately $2.77 billion during the current election cycle. Elon Musk alone accounted for around $446 million, most of which went to political action committees supporting Republican candidates.

The controversy, however, has extended beyond the sheer volume and sources of campaign money to questions about the effectiveness of regulatory oversight.

The Brennan Center for Justice has raised concerns about the Federal Election Commission’s declining ability to carry out some of its core responsibilities, after the agency spent more than a year without the quorum required to make certain official decisions.

The center warned that this situation heightens the risks associated with opaque campaign financing, particularly as spending on digital advertising and social media influencers continues to expand, areas that do not always fall under the same disclosure and oversight requirements as traditional media.

The current elections have therefore exposed a debate that goes beyond record-breaking campaign expenditures.

At its heart lies a more fundamental question: how freely can political parties and voters choose their representatives when wealthy individuals and corporations possess enormous financial resources with which to influence the electoral process?

This dilemma was explored earlier by legal scholars who offer a critical examination of the American democratic experience, focusing on the contradictions between the principles underpinning the country’s political system and the way those principles are put into practice.

Among the central issues examined are economic and social inequality, the influence of money and private interests, equality in the political process, the role of constitutional and judicial institutions, and the gap between America’s proclaimed democratic values and its conduct on the international stage.

Specifically addressing campaign finance, criticism has been aimed at the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1976 decision overturning key restrictions on campaign spending because they violated the constitutional protection of freedom of speech. That ruling became one of the legal foundations of the campaign finance system that operates in the United States today.

Many critics argue that the distinction between political contributions and campaign expenditures opened the door for wealthy individuals, corporations, and lobbying groups to exercise disproportionate political influence, thereby threatening the principle of equality on which a supposedly democratic society is based.

The arguments closely echo warnings voiced by prominent American thinkers, writers, and politicians who represent a broad intellectual and political current that views the growing influence of money as a genuine threat to the electoral process and to the principle of political equality.

Among the most prominent is Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who has drawn a direct connection between wealth inequality and disparities in political influence.

He has warned that American democracy is drifting away from the principle of “one person, one vote” and moving closer to a system of “one dollar, one vote.” In Stiglitz’s analysis, wealth and political power reinforce one another in a self-perpetuating cycle: wealth enables its holders to influence legislation and public policy, while those very laws and policies, in turn, help consolidate their fortunes and political influence.

Along similar lines, a widely cited academic study by researchers concluded that economic elites and business-oriented interest groups exercise considerable influence over American policymaking, while ordinary citizens have little independent influence on political outcomes.

Studies have sparked widespread debate about whether the political system genuinely reflects the will of the majority or instead grants economic elites influence far beyond their share of the electorate.

These warnings and academic findings have emerged against the backdrop of a lengthy judicial and legislative trajectory that has progressively expanded the scope for unlimited political spending, building on the foundations established by the Supreme Court’s 1976 ruling.

Since 2010, a series of Supreme Court rulings, beginning with Citizens United v. FEC, has dismantled campaign finance restrictions, granting lobby groups, wealthy individuals, and political parties greater freedom to spend money on elections. The result is a system that increasingly treats political spending as constitutionally protected free speech rather than a force to be regulated.

U.S. politics has become a system where money speaks louder than votes, and wealth, not the majority, ultimately decides who rules.