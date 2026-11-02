Tehran hosting International Tech Olympics with 11 countries taking part

TEHRAN – Technology experts from Iran and 11 other countries are competing in the final round of the third International Tech Olympics, which opened in Tehran on Monday and will run through November 4.

Participants from India, Turkmenistan, the Czech Republic, Pakistan, Belarus, Vietnam, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria are taking part in the event either in person or virtually.

The three-day competition brings together technology professionals to showcase their skills, develop innovative solutions, and explore new possibilities in the field.

The event aims to assess scientific capabilities, identify talented individuals, strengthen problem-solving skills, promote networking among technologists, and build links between participants and industry, Borna News Agency reported.

This year, 10,000 Iranian and 3,631 foreign participants from 118 countries took part in the preliminary round of the International Tech Olympics. The number of international participants indicates a 98.2 percent increase compared to last year. In 2025, 1,238 individuals from 65 countries attended the preliminary round.

Hosted by Pardis Technology Park, the participants are competing in six key fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, programming, combat robots, Internet of Things (IoT), and drones. Each of these competitions consists of several leagues, covering different specialized areas within the field.

The AI Competitions provide a platform for challenging machine learning algorithms and data processing techniques against real-world datasets. Focused on emerging fields, the competitions aim to identify specialists who are advancing the frontiers of theoretical knowledge and practical application.

The Cybersecurity Competition is organized to identify talented individuals and creative minds in the field of cybersecurity. This competition provides a unique opportunity for participants to test their technical capabilities against a wide range of diverse and exciting challenges.

The objective of the competition is to strengthen the culture of information security, encourage knowledge and experience sharing, and enhance preparedness for responding to cyber threats.

The Programming Competitions provide a great platform to assess problem-solving and coding skills at both national and international levels. Using intelligent and automated judging systems, these competitions create a transparent pathway for talent development and connect participants to the country’s technology ecosystem.

Combat Robots is one of the most exciting sections of the Technology Olympics. For the first time, powerful combat robots from Russia and India will compete against Iranian robots.

The IoT competition serves as a platform to develop and implement intelligent solutions based on connected devices, sensors, and communication infrastructures. Focused on real-world applications in industry, agriculture, smart cities, and healthcare, the competition offers participants an opportunity to demonstrate their technical and innovative capabilities.

The FPV is a national competition focused on first-person view drone technologies. The event is centered around AI and flight algorithms, and professional FPV piloting. It provides a competitive platform for talented students and professional teams to demonstrate their technical and operational capabilities in the field of FPV drones.

On the sidelines of the Tech Olympics, a job expo featuring 20 top technology companies will be held for the first time. Moreover, a ‘job station’ will be established to facilitate job interviews, mentoring, and the introduction of qualified individuals to employers. Additionally, a hackathon focused on addressing real-world industry challenges will be held.

In 2025, over 1,100 participants from 65 countries, including Pakistan, Oman, Vietnam, Tunisia, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Romania, attended the second international technology Olympics, held from October 27 to 30.

More than 12,000 individuals from Iran and 65 countries participated in the preliminary round of the international Tech Olympics, indicating that the number of participants has doubled compared to the first international technology Olympics held last year. In 2024, over 6,300 participants from Iran and other countries took part in the Olympics.

National document on advanced material science, technology

The national document for the development of advanced material science and technology was unveiled on January 20.

Approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in the last month of the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024 – March 2025), President Masoud Pezeshkian signed and declared the document on December 25, 2025, IRNA reported.

The national document acts as a comprehensive roadmap for the promotion of advanced materials in the country. It aims to improve Iran’s position in the global science and technology arena and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Improving the country’s ranking in science and technology, particularly advanced materials and modern techniques for materials processing, enhancing the export of knowledge-based products in advanced materials sector, boosting productivity and lowering environmental impacts of Iranian-made products, improving the quality of life and enhancing social impact, completing the value chain with an approach to reducing raw material sales are among the main objectives of the document.

“It is the first comprehensive scientific document in the field of advanced materials; it lays the foundation for the development of other documents such as quantum and artificial intelligence (AI),” IRNA quoted Ali-Baqer Taherinia, an official with the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, as saying.

Highlighting the growing importance of advanced materials sciences and technology in the economic, health, nutrition, and other sectors, the official expressed the hope that the implementation of the document would be beneficial to the country as it plays a critical role in gross domestic product (GDP) and sustainable development.

Given the country’s progress in publishing scientific articles in advanced materials and modern techniques for materials processing, proper management is essential for the country to gain a meaningful share of the advanced materials market.

The Vice-Presidency for Science, Research, and Technology will put the document into force, Taherinia further noted.

MT/MG