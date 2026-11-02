China reaffirms support for Iran’s sovereignty

TEHRAN — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday reaffirmed Beijing's support for Iran's sovereignty and security.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Ali Bagheri, a senior Iranian diplomat serving on Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The meeting came amid intensive shuttle diplomacy aimed at preventing a resumption of hostilities between Iran and the United States following a 100-day period of neither war nor peace.

Wang stressed that dialogue and negotiations remain the only viable way to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

During the meeting in Beijing, Bagheri Kani underscored Tehran's determination to defend its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity without compromise.

The two officials focused on the consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict, bilateral relations and prospects for establishing sustainable security in the region.

Wang emphasized that a political solution, rather than a return to military confrontation, was essential to ending the conflict.

According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, Wang said the war in the Middle East had continued for too long, and its consequences were spreading, making dialogue and negotiations the only way out of the crisis.

He called on all parties to act responsibly and work towards a political settlement with a rational and pragmatic approach rather than resorting to further military confrontation.

Wang also expressed China's readiness to continue cooperating with relevant parties and pursuing initiatives aimed at restoring regional peace, drawing on proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

The Chinese foreign minister further emphasized that, despite fluctuations in the international environment, relations between Beijing and Tehran had continued to develop steadily, serving the fundamental interests of both nations and reflecting the broader aspirations of the Global South for solidarity and cooperation.

China, he said, was prepared to work with Iran to further strengthen bilateral relations.

No concessions

Bagheri Kani briefed Wang on developments following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Tehran’s diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict and its efforts to establish lasting security in the region.

He stressed that Iran would make no concessions when it came to defending its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Describing the US and Israeli attacks against Iran, including the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as an unforgettable crime, the Iranian official said such actions constituted war crimes and must not be allowed to continue.

“We consider these actions to constitute war crimes, and such crimes must not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Bagheri reiterated that Iran’s position on defending its national interests and territorial integrity remained unchanged, emphasizing that no compromise would be made on these fundamental issues.

He also warned against the consequences of Washington’s pursuit of war and hegemonic policies, arguing that a war against a civilization could not produce victory and would instead inflict serious damage on the global economy.

In remarks following the meeting, Bagheri said China had reaffirmed its full support for the Islamic Republic, adding that Tehran and Beijing shared common perspectives on diplomacy and the prospect of war in the period ahead.

Xi warns against turning Persian Gulf into arena for great-power rivalry

Earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during talks with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing, stressed that the Middle East and the Persian Gulf should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical confrontation.

He said China remained committed to ending the war and was prepared to contribute diplomatic initiatives and practical solutions to the region's security challenges.

Xi also emphasized China's readiness to strengthen communication and coordination with Arab countries, including members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to help restore regional peace and achieve lasting stability and security.

His remarks reaffirmed Beijing's position that regional disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic means rather than military confrontation, with regional countries playing a central role in shaping their own security arrangements.

The Chinese president's meeting with the Omani sultan also highlighted the importance Beijing attaches to cooperation with regional countries in promoting stability across West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

China backs regional stability through political engagement

China has consistently advocated resolving disputes in West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy, seeking to promote regional stability through political engagement and cooperation among regional countries. Beijing's diplomatic efforts have included its mediation in the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023, an initiative widely regarded as a significant step towards easing tensions and strengthening regional cooperation.

Under an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing hosted and sponsored negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh from March 6 to 10, 2023, culminating in an agreement to resume diplomatic relations, reopen embassies and missions, and implement previously signed cooperation and security agreements. The agreement was announced in a joint trilateral statement issued by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia on March 10, 2023. Iran and Saudi Arabia also acknowledged China's role in facilitating the negotiations, while expressing appreciation for Iraq and Oman for hosting earlier rounds of dialogue in 2021 and 2022.

China's diplomatic engagement in the region has continued amid escalating tensions and the consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.