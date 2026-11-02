397 attacks on West Bankers in Oct, highest monthly total in 20 years: UN

Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank reached an unprecedented level in October, with the number of incidents causing injuries or property damage exceeding all monthly totals recorded since the United Nations began monitoring them in 2006.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest report on the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territory that it documented 397 settler attacks between 1 and 26 October. This is the highest monthly figure recorded since monitoring began, despite the count not covering the final five days of the month.

OCHA said 62 attacks took place between 20 and 26 October, targeting 49 Palestinian communities across the West Bank. Of these, 38 were linked to the olive harvest season, highlighting the growing targeting of farmers, their land and their livelihoods.

The report also documented 57 Palestinians, including nine children, injured during the same week in attacks by settlers and Israeli forces in various parts of the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

It said 23 Palestinians were injured in settler attacks, while 34 others were injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire and assaults.