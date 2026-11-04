Mustafa Foundation unveils initiatives for International Week of Science and Peace

TEHRAN – The Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation has organized a series of programs and educational and media productions to mark the International Week of Science and Peace (November 9–15) and World Science Day for Peace and Development (November 10).

The initiatives aim to familiarize the public with scientists' achievements and scientific advances, explain various scientific phenomena, and promote scientific thinking through different media formats.

One of the foundation's productions is the release of the 10th episode of its Observatory podcast, titled “Building the Missing Piece of the Body.” The episode explores the importance and need for organ transplantation and introduces tissue engineering, a major branch of bioengineering.

The foundation will also release the fourth issue of its Observatory magazine, featuring articles on some of the latest advances in science and technology, including aerospace, cosmology, mathematics, cancer treatment, and bioprinting.

Another program is the publication of an exclusive interview with Pike See Cheah, a Malaysian scientist and former laureate of the foundation's KANS Scientific Competition. Cheah studied biomedical sciences at Universiti Putra Malaysia, earned a PhD in anatomy from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and completed postdoctoral studies in molecular neurogenetics at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

As part of the week's activities, the foundation has also arranged a two-day educational program in Tehran for 40 top students from across the country participating in the sixth edition of its student competition.

International Week of Science and Peace

The International Week of Science and Peace and World Science Day for Peace and Development are two global observances that highlight the role of science in improving people's lives, strengthening international cooperation, and contributing to a more peaceful and sustainable world.

The International Week of Science and Peace was first held in 1986 as a non-governmental initiative during the International Year of Peace. Following the continuation of the initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 43/61 in 1988, designating the week in which November 11 falls as the International Week of Science and Peace. The observance aims to raise public awareness of the links between scientific and technological progress, peace, and security, while encouraging cooperation among scientists. It is marked annually from November 9 to 15.

World Science Day for Peace and Development, meanwhile, originated from the World Conference on Science, held in Budapest in 1999 in cooperation with UNESCO and the International Council for Science. The conference emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between science and society, paving the way for the establishment of the observance. In 2001, UNESCO's General Conference proclaimed November 10 as World Science Day for Peace and Development, and the first global celebration took place in 2002.

Strengthening the relationship between science and society, encouraging public participation in discussions on scientific issues, raising awareness of science's role in everyday life, and highlighting scientists' social responsibilities are among the main objectives of the day. It also provides an opportunity for governments, scientific institutions, the media, teachers, and students to work together to harness science for peace and development.