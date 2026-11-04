TPO pledges to resolve banking, currency challenges facing technical-engineering services exporters

TEHRAN- Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), met with the Iranian Association of Technical and Engineering Services Exporters to address sector challenges.

Dehnavi highlighted a 130% growth in these exports under the current government and emphasized the sector's potential to expand target markets and increase non-oil exports.

Addressing exporters' concerns regarding banking and currency issues, bank guarantees, and trade with Iraq, Dehnavi announced that the TPO will coordinate with the Central Bank to resolve these obstacles. He also noted the formation of the Supreme Export Council, established by the President, to help remove barriers and utilize legal capacities.

The meeting concluded with discussions on using the Economic Commission and Article 19 Committee to facilitate specialized meetings with the Central Bank and effectively address the financial challenges faced by exporters.

EF/MA