Iranian, Iraqi officials explore avenues for developing academic ties

TEHRAN - Iranian and Iraqi academic officials have discussed ways to expand scientific cooperation and strengthen academic ties between universities in the two countries.

Iran’s scientific counselor in Iraq, Mohammad-Javad Najafi, and president of Iraq’s Northern Technical University, Jasim Fathi Ali Al-Maadidi, held talks on opportunities for broader collaboration between the two countries’ higher education institutions.

The officials met in Baghdad on Saturday, discussing the potential to benefit from the capacities of the two sides to enhance joint scientific efforts.

They also highlighted the need to boost cooperation between the Northern Technical University and Iranian universities based on the educational needs and priorities of both parties.

The meeting focused on organizing collaborative training courses, exchanging professors and students, conducting joint research projects, utilizing laboratory and research center facilities, and cooperating in emerging technologies and skill-based training.

The development of collaborations between growth centers, science and technology parks, and benefiting from the expertise of Iranian universities to facilitate industry connections were among the other discussed issues.

The Northern Technical University is an engineering technical college located in Mosul, Iraq. It was founded in 2014 with the aims to develop students’ scientific productive skills. Since 2014, the university has seen thousands of graduates progress through its programs, which include agriculture, engineering, and administration.

The university offers technical diplomas, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees, focusing on both theory and practice to ensure the highest standard of teaching. There is a relatively high number of faculty at the university, meaning that there is a high staff-to-student ratio.

Tehran, Baghdad to implement reciprocal scholarship program

Iran and Iraq are set to begin implementing a memorandum of understanding on granting reciprocal scholarships to students from the two countries, with the aim of expanding educational cooperation.

Under the agreement, Iraq will award 200 scholarships annually to Iranian students, while Iran will provide 100 scholarships each year to Iraqi students, IRNA quoted Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Saeed Habiba, the head of the Organization of Student Affairs, on November 2.

He also lauded the efforts of the Organization of Student Affairs in addressing the challenges of Iraqi students majoring in Iranian universities.

For his part, Habiba highlighted the prominent academic standing of Iran’s higher education, ranking 15th-16th globally, saying that the Iraqi students with the highest scores at high school diploma examinations (like mathematics and geometry for engineering fields) will receive scholarships.

Should the initial year prove successful, the number of scholarships will be expanded in subsequent years. The selected students will have the chance to study in top-tier Iranian universities.

The official underlined the need for Persian language proficiency in attracting international students, saying that Iraq can benefit from Iranian Persian language professors to hold training courses for Iraqi students and facilitate their presence in Iranian academic institutions.

Referring to the challenges faced by international students, including those from Iraq, the official said they have to upload their documents until December 2 in order to resolve their outstanding issues.

During an academic session titled “Horizons of Scientific and Professional Development,” Iranian and Iraqi officials discussed ways to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation, promote the exchange of specialized expertise, and expand partnerships between universities and research institutions in the two countries.

The meeting was organized by the Association of Iraqi Graduates of Iranian Universities in Baghdad.

Najafi, the head of Iraq’s Center for Strategic Affairs, Salah Boushi, and a number of Iraqi graduates of Iranian universities attended the meeting.

The session provided an opportunity to explore avenues for closer academic collaboration and the exchange of scientific and professional experience.

Addressing the event, Najafi described the Iraqi graduates from Iran as valuable assets playing a key role in fostering scientific and technological collaborations, developing joint research projects, exchanging knowledge and experiences between the two countries.

The official urged the graduated students to maintain ongoing contacts with their respective universities in Iran.

For his part, Boushi expounded on the role of graduates from Iranian universities in the scientific and professional development of Iraq. He highlighted that the value of higher education is manifested through problem-saving capabilities, enhancement of organizational productivity and the provision of service to the society, noting that obtaining an academic degree serves as the initial step for developing competencies and acquiring professional skills.

The official also called it essential to benefit from scientific achievements of universities in major research project, and emphasized the need to boost synergy among higher education system, the requirements of labor market, and the country’s development priorities.

Also, Iraqi students shared their perspectives, concerns regarding post-graduate issues, and provided some suggestions.

MT/MG