Tractor beat Kheybar in 2026/27 PGPL

TEHRAN - In the 12th week of the Iranian Pro League, Tractor Tabriz faced Kheybar Khorramabad in an important match and secured a 2–0 victory.

The match featured several physical challenges, goal-scoring opportunities, and disciplinary incidents. However, Tractor ultimately came away with all three points.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh was the star of the match, scoring both goals to secure the victory for his team.

With this win, Tractor moved up to 23 points, placing third in the league table, despite having played one game fewer than some of their rivals.

Kheybar Khorramabad, meanwhile, suffered a defeat despite their efforts to earn points. They remain in 10th place with 14 points.

Esteghlal also drew 2-2 against Esteghlal Khuzestan in Ahvaz, despite taking the lead in the first half through a goal by Saleh Hardani.

The home side staged a late comeback, with Mehdi Mousavi equalizing in the 87th minute before Aref Rostami scored in stoppage time to secure all three points for Esteghlal Khuzestan.

Esteghlal's difficulties were compounded by two red cards, with Aref Aghasi and Jasir Asani both sent off during the match. But at the dying moments of the match, Hardani completed his brace and earned a point for Esteghlal.

Esteghlal remain fifth in the Persian Gulf Pro League standings with 21 points.