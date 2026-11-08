Iran’s Yousefi claims silver in 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Alireza Yousefi claimed the silver medal at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships on Sunday, delivering an impressive performance in the competition.

Yousefi lifted 195kg in the snatch and 263kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with a combined total of 458kg in the men’s +110kg. His clean and jerk performance also set a new world record, surpassing the previous mark by two kilograms.

Iraq’s Ali Ammar secured the gold medal with a total lift of 466kg, while Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan took bronze with 457kg.

Yousefi’s achievement marked a significant success for Iranian weightlifting, as he combined a world-record performance with a podium finish at the prestigious international competition.

The 2026 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Ningbo, China, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8.