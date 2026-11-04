Iran’s Alipour snatches bronze at 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ali Alipour secured a bronze medal at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships on Wednesday, earning a place on the podium in the men’s 95kg category.

Alipour posted a combined total of 396kg, lifting 181kg in the snatch and 215kg in the clean and jerk to finish third overall.

Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar claimed the gold medal with a total of 415kg (185kg snatch and 230kg clean and jerk), while Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly took silver with 399kg (182kg and 217kg, respectively).

The 2026 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Ningbo, China, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8.