Alireza Nasiri wins silver at 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN - Iran’s Alireza Nasiri claimed the silver medal in the men’s 110kg category at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships on Friday.

Nasiri finished second overall with a total lift of 418kg, recording 180kg in the snatch and 235kg in the clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev captured the gold medal, lifting 198kg in the snatch and 234kg in the clean and jerk.

Turkmenistan’s Şahzadbek Matýakubow secured the bronze medal with a combined total of 417kg, comprising 187kg in the snatch and 230kg in the clean and jerk.

The 2026 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Ningbo, China, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8.