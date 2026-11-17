TEHRAN - Iran national beach soccer team head coach Ali Naderi said he hopes the players will be able to showcase their abilities at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup and secure qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran will face Afghanistan on Thursday in their opening match of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Iran’s group-stage encounter against Afghanistan, Naderi said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this competition. We have come to Asia with the aim of securing one of the World Cup qualification spots. We are well prepared for this tournament and hope to demonstrate our capabilities.”

Commenting on the squad selected for the competition, Naderi added: “We have maintained almost the entire core of the team, while also bringing in several young players to make the squad younger.”

“A beach soccer league is held in our country every year, and new talents are identified and introduced to the sport through these competitions. We currently have a very good and young team, and we hope our players will be able to demonstrate their abilities throughout this tournament.”

Iran will play their second group-stage match against Vietnam on Nov. 21, before facing Lebanon in their final group match on Nov. 23.