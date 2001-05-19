Italy's Berlusconi Cautions on EU Enlargement

ROME Italy's incoming prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Friday called for caution on European Union enlargement, but said he was not worried about Italy losing aid funds to a widened group of European nations.

"It is clear that there is a certain preoccupation (about enlargement) in all European countries," Berlusconi told reporters at his first news conference since his center-right alliance won a general election last week.

"We will have to examine everything regarding enlargement with common sense and we will have to proceed with a lot of caution," he said.

"We are enlarging the EU to countries with economies that are different from ours, as is shown by the different per capita income in these countries."

Berlusconi's caution took a different approach from that of Giulio Tremonti, the man touted to become economics minister once a new government is formed. Tremonti has suggested that Italy's relatively poor south should take priority over EU eastern enlargement, Reuters reported.

"First we have to ensure the development of the south. The EU can expand once it is compatible with the growth of our southern regions," Tremonti told Italian television on Friday.

But Berlusconi said he was not concerned that Italy's poorer southern regions, which benefit from EU aid, would lose out financially.

"I am not worried that the funds directed to Italy will be reduced," he said.

Diplomats said after a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Friday that Italy was beginning to echo Spanish complaints over the possible impact of enlargement on its poorer regions.

The meeting had been called by Sweden, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, in a fresh bid to end a row which pits poorer Mediterranean states led by Spain against richer countries.