Jasbi Withdraws Complaint Against MPs

TEHRAN Former presidential candidate Abdollah Jasbi has withdrawn the complaints he had filed against two Majlis deputies in a Tehran court.

The Islamic Azad University (IAU) chancellor had filed a complaint against Isfahan MP Ahmad Shirzad and Zahedan MP Ja'far Kambouzia. Both deputies are also members of the Majlis Commission for Education and Research Affairs.

"Mr. Jasbi withdrew his complaints against the deputies following the Majlis decision to launch an investigation into the performance of the Azad University," political expert Ahmad Tabrizi told the TEHRAN TIMES on Monday.

Jasbi was a candidate in the June 8th presidential election, which Seyed Mohammad Khatami won in a landslide, receiving over 21.7 million votes. He will swear in on Aug. 3.

There were complaints against Jasbi that he spent a huge amount of money on his election campaign, making unrealistic promises with slogans proclaiming that the university entrance examination would be abolished and that the period of compulsory military service would be reduced.

In Iran, university entrance examinations are compulsory and men must serve two years in the military.

"Jasbi could not attract the attention of the youth despite these so-called 'very attractive slogans,'" Tabrizi said.

Jasbi finished fourth in the election, receiving just 259,759 votes, or 0.92 percent of the total votes cast.