TEHRAN--- Evidence in the case against the Blood Transfusion Organization (BTO) has been confiscated by the court.

Mr. Abbasi, the hemophilia case attorney, has said that the judge has ordered the confiscation of the contaminated blood samples which prove the charges against the Blood Transfusion Organization. The trial will begin in a few days.

He also pointed out that supplementary investigations are under way and that arrest warrants could be issued on Saturday.

Hemophiliac patients infected with the AIDS virus by the contaminated blood have filed several lawsuits against the BTO in recent years. Some of the original plaintiffs have already died.

The Iranian Hemophiliac Society (IHC) has lodged a complaint against the Blood Transfusion Organization with the fifth and six parliaments for the purchase of HIV contaminated blood from a French company, Merieux in 1995, as a result of Which a group of hemophilic patients got AIDS.