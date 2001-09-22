EC Cautions U.S. Against Hasty Moves

TEHRAN - Iran's Expediency Council (EC) expressed concern over the possibility of hasty reactions by the U.S. government in retaliation for the recent terrorist attacks in their country.

In its Saturday meeting, presided over by Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the council decided that the U.S. should provide sufficient evidence and should act in full coordination with the United Nations. "Otherwise, any U.S. measure will be harmful for world peace and security and would lead to the massacre of innocent people," the members of the EC said.

The Supreme National Security Council's report on the recent terrorist attacks in the United States was also read out in the meeting.

The EC members stated that the fight against terrorism and other inhumane actions should be initiated with the cooperation of all countries, without political motives clouding the issue, and be directed by the United Nations.

As the meeting continued, the issue of national economic security was discussed.