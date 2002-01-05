OUP Expanding World's Largest General Knowledge Website

TEHRAN -- Oxford University Press (OUP) is putting hundreds of its dictionaries, mini-encyclopaedias and companions on a subscription website to boost its lead in having the world's biggest general knowledge source online.

In March, the British book publisher is due to launch more than a hundred of its titles that it expected to be expanded to 300 digitized volumes encompassed in a 130 million word pay-to-view project.

The site will more than double the OUP's biggest reference site on the internet started two years ago, when it put all 20 volumes of the full Oxford English dictionary online.

According to the ****Guardian***** newspaper Saturday, the publisher is hoping to disprove that subscriptions are not economically viable by making a profit within four years.

The OUP reportedly has so far signed up between 200 and 300 institutions to try the new site, which has cost more than pounds 1 million to set up.

Hundreds of institutions, serving millions of users across the world, particularly in the U.S., are also said to have renewed their subscriptions for the Oxford English dictionary, which is expected to shortly make a profit without effecting print sales.

Core books in the expanded project are due to include dictionaries on art, astronomy, computing, dance, economics, grammar, euphemisms, law, mathematics, medicine, music, philosophy, place names, plant science, Shakespeare, weather and zoology.