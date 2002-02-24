moscow -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Viktor Kalyuzhny has called for a definition of the Caspian Sea's status at the soonest possible time, IRNA reported.

"An international conference in Moscow on February 26-28 will concentrate on the search for a solution to this main problem," Kalyuzhny told ITAR-TASS on Friday.

As for the Iranian intention to begin development of the sea's oilfields without waiting for the Caspian Sea division into national sectors, Kalyuzhny said he hopes that "it is not the matter of a tougher stand of Iran."

"Iran does not have a tough stand in the settlement of Caspian problems, and it is searching for compromises," he said.

"The efforts of Russia have the same goal, and we are maintaining a permanent contact with Tehran. It is the most important now to settle the Caspian Sea status and to progress in the solution of other problems."

In addition to defining the Caspian Sea's status, it is also necessary to settle problems of the environment and bio-resources, Kalyuzhny said.

Commenting on an international convention that prohibits four Caspian countries to fish sturgeon Kalyuzhny said, that ban "is not valid for Iran, because it has solved the problem of poaching."

thr 019 russia-caspian sea /pol/ russian deputy pm urges definition of caspian sea's status moscow, feb 24, itar-tass/acsna/irna -- russian deputy foreign minister viktor kalyuzhny has called for a definition of the caspian sea's status at the soonest possible time. "an international conference in moscow on february 26-28 will concentrate on the search for a solution to this main problem," kalyuzhny told itar-tass on friday. as for the iranian intention to begin development of the sea's oilfields without waiting for the caspian sea division into national sectors, kalyuzhny said he hopes that "it is not the matter of a tougher stand of iran." "iran does not have a tough stand in the settlement of caspian problems, and it is searching for compromises," he said. "the efforts of russia have the same goal, and we are maintaining a permanent contact with tehran. it is the most important now to settle the caspian sea status and to progress in the solution of other problems." in addition to defining the caspian sea's status, it is also necessary to settle problems of the environment and bio-resources, kalyuzhny said. the cites international convention prohibits four caspian countries to fish sturgeon. that ban "is not valid for iran, because it has solved the problem of poaching," kalyuzhny said.