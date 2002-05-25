Downcast Del Piero Facing Place on the Bench

SENDAI, Japan Alessandro del Piero may be one of the biggest names in world football but the Italy striker also looked one of the unhappiest on Saturday as he faced the prospect of starting the W

The Juventus striker was left out of Italy's starting lineup for the second time inside a week as Coach Giovanni Trapattoni looked to fine-tune his side with a friendly against Japanese champions Kash

Del Piero flopped during Italy's disappointing World Cup campaign in France four years ago, failing to score, or impress, as Italy were knocked out in the quarterfinals to the hosts, Reuters reported.

He also came in for criticism after Italy's defeat to France in the final of Euro 2000 where he missed a number of good chances.

But after playing an essential part in Juve's title-winning campaign this season, the striker was hoping South Korea and Japan would provide the stage for him to finally make an impact in a major tour

As with the friendly against the Czech Republic last week, though, Trapattoni has opted for Inter Milan's Christian Vieri and AC Milan's Filippo Inzaghi in attack and said he would also try out Roma's