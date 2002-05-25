Zangi-Abadi Appointed ICF Vice President

TEHRAN -- Ali Zangi-Abadi was installed as the vice president of Iran's Cycling Federation (ICF) Friday.

During the annual assembly of the ICF held in Tabriz, capital city of East Azarbaijan Province, on the sidelines of the Azarbaijan Tour, Zangi-Abadi was introduced as the deputy of the federation.

In the meeting, members of ICF's Board of Directors were also selected and a report on its plans and performance in 2001 was offered, reported IRNA.

ICF's officials discussed proposed budget in the assembly.