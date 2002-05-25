Singapore Program Aims to Save Limbs of Diabetics

SINGAPORE -- A Singapore program is aiming to reduce leg amputations for diabetics by detecting and treating diseased blood vessels early, DPA quoted physicians as saying in a report Saturday.

In 2000, 418 leg amputations were carried out on diabetics in the city-state followed by 383 last year, said data from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where the project is underway.

Dr. Alexandre Chao, head of the hospital's vascular surgery unit, said that hardening of artery walls caused by fatty deposits restricts blood flow to parts of the leg. The oxygen and nutrient- starve

About 150 diabetics with diseased leg arteries and amputees who have lost one leg are participating in the program, which started in August.

"About 80 to 90 per cent of these patients kept their leg for at least six months after treatment," **** The Straits Times **** quoted Chao as saying. "Only time will tell if we can save their limbs b

Massage pumps are also used on the legs for up to six hours a day to stimulate blood flow.

The ages of the patients being treated range from the 40s to the 70s.