Dollar Mixed as Rally Cut Short by Weak Economic Data

NEW YORK -- The dollar held in a narrow range Friday as its momentum from a day earlier was cut short by a weaker than expected report on the U.S. economy.

The euro traded at 0.9204 dollars at 2100 GMT from 0.9208 dollars late on Thursday in New York.

The dollar fell to 124.67 yen from 125.00 on Thursday.

U.S. economic output grew 5.6 percent higher in the first quarter of 2002, the government said Friday, slower than a first estimate of 5.8 percent and below economists expectations of 6.0 percent grow

Consumer spending and business investment -- the two critical components of a sustainable recovery -- were weaker than earlier thought, the data showed.

"The data was quite significant ... especially the downward revision of business inventory spending," Kamal Sharma at Commerzbank said.

Business investment fell at a revised 8.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, deeper than the initial estimate of a 5.7-percent drop.

Robert Sinche of Citibank said the dollar appears poised for a modest rebound -- mainly due to investment flows -- after its recent slump.

"Our main focus is the potential for a dollar rebound during the weeks ahead," he said. "We doubt this will be a durable rebound, but a high enough probability for U.S. to recommend scaling back short

French Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, official figures showed.

That compared favorably to the latest snapshot of the British economy, which showed that growth had stalled for the second quarter in a row in the three months to March.

Retail sales in Italy meanwhile climbed by three percent in March 2002 from the year-earlier period, the biggest jump in two years.

"French GDP met analyst expectations and the Italian figures were better than expected," said Audrey Childe Freeman, an economist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

However, "The effect has been limited for the market, all the more so given that the European Central Bank has reaffirmed that it does not expect to raise interest rates before July," she added.

The long weekend in the United States, where Monday is a public holiday, had "Provided a good opportunity for dealers to readjust their positions," Childe Freeman said.

In late New York trade, the dollar was worth 1.541 Swiss francs after 1.5784 Thursday.

The pound was at 1.4568 dollars compared to 1.4543 late on Thursday.