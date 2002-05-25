Egypt Clears Hurdles for $550m Aid

CAIRO -- Egypt has ratified the agreements needed to receive $550 million in financial aid, the first instalment of a 10.3-billion-dollar package pledged by donors, Prime Minister Atef Ebeid said

Ebeid told ***Al-Ahram*** newspaper that President Hosni Mubarak has ratified four agreements signed with denmark, Japan, the Arab Fund for Economic and social Development (AFESD) and the Kuwait Fund

"Under these agreements, Egypt will receive a first instalment of $550 million," he added.

International donors pledged at a meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in February to raise $10.3 billion over the next three years to help Egypt overcome a crunch that has put heavy strai

But the delivery of the largest part of the package depends on the implementation of reforms, including a flexible exchange rate, bank privatization and trade liberalization.

For almost three years, Egypt has suffered a slowdown in economic activity as well as a liquidity squeeze, blamed by analysts on weak exports, high public spending, lack of foreign investments, and on

The pound lost officially 36 percent in four devaluations since late 2000, when it was pegged at the rate of 3.40 to the dollar. The Central Bank last set the pound at 4.51 to the dollar in January, a

But the greenback traded this week on the black market between 5.10 pounds and 5.70 pounds, and businessmen said that few, if any banks, were selling dollars.