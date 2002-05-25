Export Fund Guarantees Export of Goods to 77 World Countries

TEHRAN -- Managing Director of Iran's Export Guarantee Fund (IEGF), Nowruz Kehzadi, said that Iran's goods exported to 77 world countries are subject to export insurance and that applicants might m

Kehzadi told journalists here Saturday, "Among Iran's neighboring countries, the guarantee does not apply only to Pakistan and Afghanistan." He added that if some authentic financial institutes such a

He said, "Studies are currently underway to cover the risk of export to Afghanistan and we are looking for an Afghan or international state institute which might take charge of such insurance coverage

Concerning the obstacles preventing the incorporation of the two complexes, he said that it is not faced with any opposition, but given that EPBI was established according to the ratification of the m

He added, "The issue of incorporating the two complexes was brought up in the first meeting of the administrative high council and given that the new complex is to be administered by the Ministry of C

He added the amount of damage was indicated once 1,000 files were examined and the related amount was paid to the exporters.

Kehzadi added, "Last year, Rls.73 billion was paid to cover the damage born by 1,000 exporters due to the difference in the export currency rates." He said that the greatest amount of the paid damage