Ralf Can Unlock Schumacher's Title in France

LONDON -- Ralf Schumacher could hold the key to unlocking a record-equaling fifth Formula One title for older brother Michael in France in two weeks' time.

Michael has won seven of the 10 Grands Prix so far this season and, after winning in Britain on Sunday, can oust Briton Nigel Mansell as the quickest champion if he triumphs again on July 21.

But his Ferrari team's awesome domination could keep the German's title celebrations on hold even if he wins at Magny-Cours for the second year in succession.

Schumacher is 54 points clear of Brazilian teammate Rubens Barrichello with seven races remaining and will be champion in France if he wins and Barrichello or Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya finish third or lower, Reuters reported.

Ralf, Montoya's teammate and a winner in Malaysia, is 56 points behind Michael -- and one behind the Colombian -- and can give his brother a helping hand while also improving his own position.

Last year, the younger sibling started on pole in France and followed Michael's Ferrari across the line in a Schumacher one-two with Barrichello third.

If Schumacher wins the title with six rounds to spare in France, equaling Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio's five championships, he will have needed only 64 percent of the season compared to Mansell's 68 percent.

Mansell won his title for Williams in 1992 at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, the 11th round in what was then a 16-race championship. The season now extends to 17 rounds.