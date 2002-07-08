Airports to Be Privatized, Khorram

BUSHEHR -- Minister of Roads and Transportation Ahmad Khorram said that development and operation of Iranian airports will be ceded to the private sector, IRNA reported.

He told reporters in this southern province that currently his ministry has offered bid for development and operation of Imam Khomeini International Airport through the Internet.

"So far, three foreign contractors have voiced interest in taking part in the project. Other tenders for ceding 10 more airports will also be out on the Internet this week," Khorram said. He said the aim is to expedite carrying out the comprehensive airport development plan and "specially of the border airports which handle international flights."

He said given the limited allocation of state funds to the airport development, the project will take more than 20 years as compared to the privatization plan which will take about three to five years.

In this scheme the sovereignty and management of airports will still lie with the government, he said adding that the private sector will go ahead with operation under supervision of the government. Khorram said the private sector will return the airports to the government in 10-15 years' time. "There is no concern on this issue."

He said that in a decision made by Iranian airlines, any airplane, maintenance of which does not have economic rational will be discarded from the fleet.

He said several 737s are in the fleet adding that the project calls for any aged plane with exuberant maintenance cost or any delay in its scheduled repairs may cause irreparable and serious damages, will be exchanged with new or leased planes. He said the number of airplanes in the Iranian fleet is 63 and in the current situation "We are short of 40 planes and in the upcoming development phase we need 60 more planes in the fleet."

Privatization is apparently one of the main priorities and strategies of the government in the economic domain and the fact that it is plainly evident that it hasn't come to fruition yet.

Economic analysts see privatization, which rewards diligence and efficiency, as the key to revival of ailing economies. In Iran, it is also seen as a remedy for unprofitable, inefficient and unproductive production units.

The government target of $48 billion in non-oil export revenues during the Third Five-Year Economic Development Plan ending 2005, depends largely on the pace of the privatization program.