Pak Minister for Closer Cooperation Among ECO Nations in Agriculture

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's minister for food, agriculture and livestock on Saturday stressed the need for closer cooperation among the ECO member nations in agriculture sector.

During a panel interview with IRNA here, Khair Muhammad Junejo threw light on the first ever meeting of the agriculture ministers of ECO nations, on the need for expanded mutual cooperation and its significance in future with special reference to World Trade Organization (WTO) regime.

"The importance of the ministerial meeting could be gauged from the fact that agriculture is the mainstay of all the ten-member countries," Junejo explained.

The three-day ECO agriculture ministers meeting would start from July 23 in Islamabad.

The minister was of the view that the upcoming meeting would ponder over ways and means to draw up a collective strategy on mutual cooperation and addressing the issue of food security.

Even before the ECO, he said, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey had a platform namely Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD). formed in 1985, the ECO has now Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgzstan and Tajikistan as its members.

"All the member countries are blessed not only with manpower but also with rich natural sources and the need is to collectively exploit the same for the ECO member countries' benefits," he noted.

Emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation, the minister said, "We must not depend on others to feed us and this is possible through benefiting from each other experiences and interaction".

The minister argued that food security was most important aspect and one should not forget why the mighty Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) despite its intercontinental missiles and nuclear arsenal failed to survive.

"Obviously, the only reason was shortage of bread to feed the large population," he pointed out.

Junejo maintained that some states within ECO produce extra wheat, some cotton and others fruit and vegetable and other items.

Under a collective strategy this situation could be exploited for mutual interest of all the member nations.

The minister pointed out that our forests dwindling, water resources are also decreasing, being major in-put in agriculture produces. "We will have to check this phenomenon by sharing and exchanging expertise and technological know-how".

He expressed the hope the upcoming meeting in Islamabad would provide an ideal opportunity to the member nations to also draw up a plan in view of heavy subsidies being paid by the rich nations to their farming sector.

The ECO meeting, the minister said, would be deliberating also on the issue of WTO regime as to how it affects the ECO member countries and how such phenomenon could be faced in a better way.

He agreed with a questioner that ECO had not so far been able to take advantage of the assembly of ten nations on one platform and mainly focused on political matters.

However, he firmly said that the platform would be used for promotion of mutual trade and agriculture as had been in the case of European Union.

"If the European nations could join hands for their common objectives like security and trade then why not the ECO," he wondered.

About the agriculture productions, the minister was of the view that as compared to the advanced countries, cost of production in our part of the world was much lesser.

"Of course, they give massive subsidies on agriculture production which badly hurts the developing nations," he noted.

For instance, Junejo stated that EU alone gives $40 billion subsidy to its farm sector while the advanced nations in total give $360 billion subsidy on agriculture -- almost one billion dollar subsidy a day.

The minister asserted that the developing countries should not be restricted to the issue of subsidies that is not the solution, as we can't compete with the rich nations by giving heavy subsidies.

"The rich nations should not give heavy subsidies as it hampers our way to the global market," he remarked.

With limited financial resources, the minister said what the developing countries could do at the WTO and other world fora was that they should stop giving heavy subsidies to enable us to have access to the global market in an effective way.

The minister argued that it was through subsidies, the rich nations were competing internationally, otherwise if developing countries have a level-playing field, equal opportunities and no artificial subsidies by the advanced nations, they could do better at global level.

He said ECO nations would be agitating over the attitude of rich nations and the WTO for their discrimination against the developing countries. "I will be welcoming all my brethren from the member countries to Islamabad and hope their stay here will be fruitful and help remove any barriers in the way of enhancing relations in agriculture field."

Meanwhile, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Ale Qolok in Ankara on Thursday called for constant bilateral and multilateral consultations to hold the upcoming summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) successfully.

Qolok in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Firuz Dowlatabadi hailed ECO's development during Iran's chairmanship of the organization.

The two sides also discussed growing commercial and economic ties between Tehran and Ankara, regional cooperation and ways of easing the ties.

They also exchanged views on relations between Iran and Turkey within the framework of the ECO and the positive impact of promotion of two-way ties on the ECO activities.