Congo-Rwanda Deal Confirms South Africa's New Role

PRETORIA -- South Africa lived up to its new-found role as peacemaker for the continent on Tuesday when the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a treaty designed to end a four-year war that claimed two million lives.

The government in Pretoria pushed forward negotiations between the two warring countries, and even though the accord still has to prove its worth, it has been another success for South Africa in its attempt to redefine its role in the post-apartheid ear.

While analysts believe Pretoria still does not know how to deal with its ailing neighbor Zimbabwe, the government of Thabo Mbeki has kept the initiative where the so-called Central African arch of conflict is concerned -- the stretch of countries from Angola in the East to Somalia in the West, DPA reported.

Under the leadership of former president Nelson Mandela, South Africa helped achieve a peace agreement in Rwanda's neighbor Burundi. Tuesday's agreement between Rwanda and the DRC is seen as yet another sign of hope for Africa, as is last weekend's deal in Kenya on Sudan and the end of the 30-year civil war in Angola.

Mbeki's ambitious plans for Africa under the New Economic Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) are set to gain from the recent peace deals, promising western economic involvement in well- governed countries.

With lasting peace, the reconstruction of both the DRC and Angola should have a positive economic impact on the entire region, analysts say. Sudan holds large reserves of oil, according to experts in the petroleum industry. War-torn Angola, as well as the Congo, are also rich in mineral resources.

Angola and the DRC are considered to be among the few African countries that would have the means to pay for their own reconstruction -- or to attract enough foreign capital for it.

Nicky oppenheimer, head of the de beers mining concern, confirmed Tuesday that the two countries could look forward to a promising future. "What they need is binding laws and the confidence that this peace is really going to last", he said.

Mozambique, which was poor in resources and torn by civil war in the past, could be regarded as an example, he said. Even though the country was still among the world's poorestrs a decade after the end of its civil war, it was also regarded as an economic miracle with high potential, he said.

It is the first time that even sceptics hold out hope for Africa's future. The start of the African Union, which took over from the outdated organization of African unity and is inspired by the European Union, is part of the reason for this hope.

But in spite of being the region which, according to analysts, carries most hopes for the post-apartheid era, Southern Africa also poses concerns about a better future.

Drought, mismanagement of resources and bad governance have brought one of the worst famines in years upon South Africa's neighbors Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.