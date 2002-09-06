European Delegation Heads to Vietnam on Religious Rights Mission

HANOI -- A European Parliament delegation is set to arrive in Communist-ruled Vietnam on Saturday for talks with the government on human rights and with hopes of meeting detained religious leaders.

The six-member mission was authorized in July last year after the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the release of religious prisoners in Vietnam, which maintains tight control on all spiritual activities.

The Parliament also mandated the delegation "to meet religious leaders of all confessions, especially those who have been imprisoned".

Led by Germany's Hartmut Nassauer, President of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with ASEAN and Southeast Asia, the meps will spend four days in the country before heading to Cambodia on Wednesday.

The delegates will also attend the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO) which officially opens on Monday in Hanoi.

An EU official said the six meps will hold talks with their counterparts from Vietnam's National Assembly -- widely disparaged for being a Communist Party rubber stamp -- "on bilateral relations and human rights".

The official, requesting anonymity, refused to disclose whether or not the Vietnamese government had given permission for the delegation to meet detained religious leaders, but he acknowledged a request had been lodged.

International Rights groups have long charged Vietnam with suppressing religious freedoms and jailing church leaders in an attempt to prevent any challenge to the Communist Party's monopoly on power.

In particular, they have accused Hanoi of systematically targeting Protestant Christians among the ethnic minority hill tribes, known as montagnards, in the impoverished central highlands region.

the paris-based vietnam committee on human rights welcomed the visit, which it said came at a time when repression against all religious denominations was increasing.

"it is therefore vital that the european parliament delegation meets detained religious leaders and dissidents during this trip," vo van ai, president of the rights organization, said in a letter last week to nassauer.

in particular, ai urged the delegates to press for a meeting with thich huyen quang, the elderly head of the outlawed vien hoa dao unified buddhist church of vietnam (ubcv), and his deputy thich quang do.

do was released in a 1998 presidential amnesty after 18 years in prison or under house arrest on charges of "abusing democratic rights and freedoms to harm the state".

since his release he has been kept under close police surveillance and his movements have been restricted. quang has also been kept under effective house arrest for nearly two decades.

ai also said the meps should meet with father thadeus nguyen van ly, a catholic priest who was jailed for 15 years in october last year for harming national unity.

a lifelong critic of vietnam's record on religious rights, ly infuriated the government by providing a written testimony to the us commission for international religious freedom in february 2001.

however, ai said he feared the government would prevent the delegates from meeting religious detainees as it did when the un special rapporteur on religious tolerance, abdelfattah amor, visited vietnam in 1998.

"if, as i fear, vietnam obstructs the delegation's visit, the european union should wholly reconsider its cooperation with a regime that persistently violates its citizen's religious freedoms and human rights".

he also urged the delegates to press for the release of the trio and all detained clergy and religious followers.