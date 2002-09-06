Russia, Georgia Agree on Joint Move on Chechens

Baku, sept 6 - Russia and ex-Soviet Georgia have agreed on joint military action to flush Chechen rebels from a remote Georgian Gorge, Russia's Interior Minister said on Friday.

"Today we agreed on carrying out joint search operations," Interior Minister Boris Gryzlov told reporters after meeting ministers from other former Soviet States in Azerbaijan, Reuters said.

The announcement represents a reversal in Georgia's refusal to give Russia any role in hunting down Chechen guerrillas sheltering in the Pankisi Gorge, a rugged area just inside Georgia's border with Russia.

Russia has long accused Georgia of taking no action to deal with the guerrillas. It accuses the rebels of staging cross-border raids against Russian troops conducting their second post-Soviet campaign against the separatists in Chechnya.

"Interior Ministry troops will go to Georgia and together with their Georgian colleagues will seek out international terrorists and members of groups hiding in the Pankisi," Gryzlov said.