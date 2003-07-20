Special Committee to Publish Finding on Death of Journalist Soon

TEHRAN -- An ad hoc committee, formed on President Mohammad Khatami's order, to probe into the death of Iranian journalist Zahra Kazemi is preparing to publish its findings, government spokesman Abdollah Ramezanzadeh said here Sunday.

"The report of investigation committee on Zahra Kazemi's death will be published by tomorrow," he told a weekly news briefing.

President Khatami ordered Iran's four ministries of intelligence, interior, culture and justice to form a special committee in order to bring the cause of the death to light, IRNA reported.

The committee has already ruled against plans to bury Kazemi's body and stopped it until investigations into the cause of the death were final.

"The committee, which has been formed on the order of President Khatami, is following up the matter to see how and where this happened," he told reporters after a cabinet session recently.

Ministry of Culture had said that the journalist was arrested last month while illegally taking pictures from Evin prison in Tehran and whisked away to Information (Intelligence) Ministry, where she felt unwell and was taken to hospital.

Several days later, she was pronounced dead from brain stroke on July 11, the head of the ministry's foreign media office, Mohammad-Hossein Khoshvaqt said.

The 54-year-old journalist worked for Canada's Camera Press magazine. Iran has rejected Canada's request to transfer the journalist's body to that country, saying, "Mrs. Kazemi is an Iranian citizen and in this case we will act according to the will of her family".

"In our view, no foreign government has the right to make any special comment in this regard, given the Iranian nationality of Mrs. Kazemi," Ramezanzadeh said recently.