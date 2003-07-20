MPs Deliver Written Report to President on Twin Bills

TEHRAN – One-hundred and fifteen Majlis deputies in a letter to President Mohammad Khatami on Sunday stressed that they had done their best to reach an agreement with the Guardians Council (GC) on his twin bills.

The MPs reaffirmed their commitment to defend the rights of the people, adding that they will never accept the sovereignty of the nation to be violated in the context of ambiguous law, a reference to the current election law.

They said that the Majlis has made modifications to the bill on the election law to reach a settlement with the Guardian Council, IRNA reported.

Last month, the MPs said that the Majlis has made a breakthrough with the GC over the election law. The president had described the two bills as the crucial means to fulfill his promises to the people.

But, the Guardian Council has yet to accept a bill which provides a procedure for the president to guarantee the constitutional rights of the people.

A legislation passed four months ago empowered the president to serve a notice to the Supreme Court when he deemed a verdict issued by the court of justice, is in contrast to the Constitution.

The president's notice automatically stops implementation of the verdict and requires the Judiciary to refer the case to a panel of senior judges at the Supreme Court to see whether or not the constitutional rights of the defendant has been respected, according to the legislation.

"Subsequently, the parliamentary commission on national security and foreign affairs held four meetings with dignitaries from the Guardians Council. Unfortunately, the meetings ended without an agreement except for first one," the letter said.