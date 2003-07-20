Iranian Economic Delegation Due in South Africa

TEHRAN -- An Iranian economic delegation left Tehran on Saturday to South Africa to study grounds for joint investments and expansion of trade ties between the two countries, Public Relations Department of Iran's Cooperative Chamber announced on Sunday.

The delegation comprising of two Majlis representatives as well as a number of cooperative managers are to inspect the country's potentials in the cooperative sector, said the report.

During its one-week visit, the Iranian delegation will inspect production and service sectors of cooperatives and will meet the country's economic officials to discuss trade exchanges between Iran and Africa, IRNA reported.