TEHRAN — Washington has a familiar way of preparing for war: manufacture fear, present allegations as evidence, then describe aggression as national defense. Vietnam witnessed this method. Iraq paid a devastating price. Now, as Washington advances new allegations against Iran, the world must ask whether history is being prepared for another repetition.

Washington needs an enemy and a narrative repeated until suspicion becomes fear and fear becomes consent. From Vietnam to Iraq, questionable allegations and manipulated intelligence have helped justify interventions paid for by millions.

Iran is now confronting this machinery. Allegations that it may be developing biological or chemical weapons following damage to its nuclear program during the U.S.-Israeli war raise a question: is Washington recycling the weapons-of-mass-destruction narrative that preceded the invasion of Iraq to prepare for another escalation?

Vietnam offers an early warning. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration cited alleged attacks on American naval vessels in the Gulf of Tonkin to secure support for escalation. Subsequent investigations and the Pentagon Papers exposed serious distortions in the government’s account. Years of destruction and mass civilian casualties followed, ending in American defeat. The lesson: leaders can use questionable information to manufacture consent for war.

Iraq offered an even more consequential example. In February 2003, Secretary of State Colin Powell told the UN Security Council that intelligence showed mobile biological laboratories and chemical weapons, portraying Saddam Hussein as an immediate danger. A month later, the United States invaded. The stockpiles were never found. Iraq was devastated, its institutions weakened and its people plunged into years of violence. Powell later called his presentation a blot on his record, but the architects of the invasion faced no proportionate accountability.

For decades, Iran has faced American sanctions, pressure, military threats and accusations over its nuclear program. Washington portrays Iran’s regional influence as a threat while overlooking the destabilizing consequences of its own military presence and Israel’s policies.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful, yet Washington and Israel portray its capabilities as an existential danger. Rather than pursue diplomacy and safeguards, Washington has allowed coercion to dominate. The U.S.-Israeli war has deepened instability in a region exhausted by foreign intervention.

Another allegation has entered the debate. In a November 18 interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump claimed Iran was “looking at gases, looking at bio.” He provided no evidence to support his claims. He added Tehran has pivoted away from developing nuclear capabilities given that “we’ve shut them out”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei responded by invoking Colin Powell’s infamous UN presentation. His question was direct: does Washington expect the world to forget Iraq?

The alleged threat may change, but accepting claims without verification could produce familiar consequences. Nuclear weapons yesterday, chemical and biological weapons today: the accusation evolves while the case for confrontation remains.

Technical distinctions matter: a radiological device, chemical weapon and biological weapon are different threats. An alleged dirty bomb plot does not establish a biological-weapons program. Presidential statements and anonymous intelligence claims are not proof.

If Washington possesses credible intelligence, it should present it through verifiable international channels. This is especially important when the accusing country is itself a participant in the conflict. The United States cannot act as a military belligerent while claiming to be an impartial investigator.

The credibility question extends to America’s military establishment. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute puts U.S. military expenditure at $954 billion in 2025. The Pentagon has repeatedly failed to obtain a clean financial audit, while the Government Accountability Office has documented weaknesses in its controls and gaps in supporting evidence. This does not prove theft, but it raises questions about accountability. Meanwhile, taxpayers finance military operations, overseas bases and weapons programs while domestic pressures persist.

Israel’s role is central. Its government portrays Iran as an existential danger while benefiting from American military, financial and diplomatic support. Washington’s accommodation of Israeli priorities raises a fundamental question: whose interests does U.S. foreign policy serve?

The United States cannot credibly defend international law while treating Israeli military actions as an exception. Nor can it demand restraint from Iran while reserving for itself and its closest ally the freedom to attack Iranian territory. Selective application of international law undermines the principles Washington claims to uphold.

The answer is not another campaign. The war against Iran must end, as must unconditional U.S. support for Israel’s extremist government. Excessive military spending requires serious reassessment. Diplomacy must replace threats, and weapons allegations must be independently examined, not turned into justifications for aggression.

Americans must question the narratives presented in their name. Vietnam and Iraq exposed the distance between Washington’s explanations and the destruction that followed. Iran must not become another chapter in that history.

Military superiority does not guarantee political wisdom. Iraq did not become safer through invasion, nor did Vietnam become an American victory because Washington called intervention a defense of freedom.

Iran is not Iraq. Tehran has its own defensive capabilities and regional relationships; it cannot be expected to surrender its sovereignty to satisfy Washington and Tel Aviv.

The United Nations must not repeat the failure of 2003 by allowing unverified allegations to become a passport for war. Washington once asked the world to believe its weapons claims become a passport for war. Washington once asked the world to believe its weapons claims about Iraq. The weapons were never found; the destruction was real. Today, the allegations have changed and Iran is the target. The world must not confuse American military power with international legitimacy, or political accusations with established facts. Iran does not owe its sovereignty to Washington, and the international community does not owe its silence to American foreign policy.

Washington has lied its way into wars before, and the world has paid the price. Iran will not surrender its sovereignty to American imperialism or Israeli expansionism. The weapons of mass destruction scam must not become another license for aggression. The world has seen this deception before; it must not allow Washington and Tel Aviv to turn another lie into a war.

History has delivered its warning. The question is whether Washington—and the world—has learned anything from it.



