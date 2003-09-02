Criminal Court Head Orders Further Inquiry into Kazemi's File

TEHRAN -- Head of Tehran`s Criminal Court Jafar Reshadati on Monday returned the file of the deceased Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi to Bench One's inspector for further investigations. The Public Relations of Tehran`s General and Revolutionary Court, sending a fax to IRNA on Monday evening announced, "Reshadati has asked the inspector of the file to ... add the required documents, make necessary amendments, and complete the file for the presiding judge's consideration."

In the communiqué it is said that the head of the criminal court has referred to 17 different details that will be important in discovering the truth of the matter in his letter to the file's inspector.

The revolutionary court PR's fax noted that the said 17 lacking details include points from the moment Ms. Kazemi was arrested, to the last report prepared by the coroners.

The criminal court's head has urged the inspector to complete the file as soon as possible and to return it to the presiding judge for final consideration.