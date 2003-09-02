Latest Versified Translation of Qur'an to Come Out Soon

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- The latest versified translation of the Holy Qur'an will be published soon.

Karamkhoda Aminian, the translator stated that the use of various poetic rhymes marks its distinct feature, differentiating it from the rest of others.

He mentioned that the translation of the Holy Qur'an dates back to years of yore. In the 1st and 2nd centuries A.H., since Arabic language was not much known in Iran, translation was not accorded due attention. However, by the time Iranian sages gradually got familiar with Arabic, translation flourished as well,” said Aminian.

“At the beginning, translation was done verbatim, meaning that they used to replace each Arabic word with a Persian equivalent, producing a rather ineloquent work,” he mentioned, adding that although the message was exactly conveyed to the readers, the delicacy of the original message was not properly reflected in the translation. He continued, “Verbatim translation of the Qur'anic verses is not a correct method, I believe. As long as one can present a beautiful fluent translation, it will help to be more impressive.” On different types of translation, he said, “Translation is of two kinds, verse and prose, and translation in verse is also of two kinds, traditional and modern.”

“In modern translations, all the intended purport of the writer is observed. In world today, the aim of translation is both to render a work into the target language and to impart the delicacy of words," he said.

“A good translation is like a diamond carefully cut by a skilled master,” he said. Pointing to the translations of the Holy Qur'an in verse and prose, he said, “Approximately, out of 150 translations, there are only 5 or 6 renditions in verse.” On his motive on translation in verse, he mentioned, “I have studied Arabic literature at university, and believe that Persian and Arabic have a lot in common and may not be separated. I also teach and do research in Persian and Arabic literatures which genuinely motivated me toward a versified translation.”

“I began the work almost 12 years ago and my penchant for a versified translation arose out of the high number of verses. The translation is over and will soon be published,” he concluded. IS