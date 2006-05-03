U.S. fomenting chaos to divert attention from its internal problems: Asefi

TEHRAN -- “U.S. foreign policy lacks logic, and in pursuing its objectives, the U.S. has resorted to the language of coercion, even with its own allies,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hamid-Reza Asefi said in a statement on Wednesday, criticizing the recent remarks of U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns.

At a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, diplomats from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, China, Russia, and the European Union tried to hash out a strategy for pressuring Iran to suspend its nuclear program in contravention of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which Iran signed over three decades ago.

Going into the meeting, Burns said he thought a "serious" resolution would emerge to impose sanctions on Iran by invoking Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter.

Asefi said that Burns’ remarks indicate that there is a crisis in U.S. foreign policy.

“The United States is currently facing a crisis at home and is trying to transfer this crisis from the U.S. to other parts of the world. And by creating international chaos, it seeks to conceal its domestic problems,” Asefi stated.

“As for (Iran’s) nuclear issue, the United States has completely lost international confidence and is trying to impose its policies on others through bullying and humiliation of its allies.

“Iran’s nuclear dossier can only be resolved through diplomacy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes all measures and decisions in this regard.

“We will not give up our inalienable right to make use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and the empty threats of the United States can not cause a crack in the strong will of the Islamic Republic,” Asefi said in conclusion.

At the end of the Paris meeting, Burns said the six nations did not reach consensus on a Security Council resolution on Iran's nuclear program based on Chapter 7 of the UN Charter.