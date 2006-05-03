Breast cancer biopsy cuts pain

LONDON (BBC Health News) -- A new biopsy technique for breast cancer has a recovery time of two days instead of the usual five, according to research at Cardiff University.

Trial results show removing only the infected lymph nodes from under an arm reduced recovery times by three days.

Early results suggest patients have the same survival rates as women undergoing the previous operation where all nodes were removed whether infected or not.

Some 20,000 women in the UK are expected to benefit from the treatment.

Those women who had the new style of biopsy saw a 70% reduction in arm swelling and a 60% reduction in pain, according to the man Professor Robert Mansel from Cardiff University who developed the new treatment.

The procedure involves using a dye and a small dose of radioactivity to locate and examine the main gland, called the sentinel node, that drains directly from the tumor.

If the gland is clear, as it is in around 75% of patients with screen- detected cancer, there is no need to remove the other 20-30 nodes. -------------------Initial trials

Previously as a way of combating the spread of cancer, doctors would remove all the glands known as lymph nodes from under the arm. But this often led to permanent arm swelling and numbness.

The Department of Health has funded Professor Mansel to roll out training in the new technique across the country after successful initial trials. Professor Mansel said: "It will mean a great improvement in quality of life, three fewer days in a hospital bed for each patient and will be much cheaper, at around only £30 per patient for the isotope and dye used in the procedure."

He said that about 40 cancer units currently offered the treatment but that could extend to up to 80% of cancer units, although he said he would like to see 100% of hospitals offering the biopsy. "Once the patients realize that the new operation is so much better they are going to start asking for it."

His techniques have already been adopted in the U.S.A. and the findings of his research are due to be published on Wednesday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

He will also deliver a paper on the initial trial to the Association of Surgeons annual scientific meeting in Edinburgh. The trial involved 1,031 breast cancer patients at 13 UK hospitals between November 1999 and October 2003.

In the UK, the lifetime risk for breast cancer in women is one in nine.

It is the most common cancer affecting women in the UK, with more than 38,000 new cases each year.