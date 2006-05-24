Philippines, OIC to review pact with Muslim rebels

MANILA (AFP) -- The Philippines and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) are to review progress on a 10-year-old peace pact Manila signed with Muslim separatists, a joint statement said Wednesday.

The pan-Islamic OIC brokered the 1996 Philippine deal with Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front to end their fight for a separate state on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Dates for the meeting, which is to be held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and will also include rebel representatives, are being firmed up but it should be "set as soon as practicable," the statement said.

Manila and the OIC will hold a "preliminary meeting" on the sidelines of an upcoming foreign ministers' meeting by Islamic nations to be held in Azerbaijan next month, the statement said.

Under the peace pact, rebel group leader Nur Misuari agreed to a limited autonomy rather than a separatist state and for former rebels to be integrated in the police and military forces.

Misuari became governor of the autonomous area but in 2001 his followers, allegedly on his instructions, carried out simultaneous attacks on government targets that killed more than 100 people and he is now in jail facing charges.

Diplomats from the Islamic body last week visited areas in Mindanao to check on the progress of the peace pact, and urged Arroyo to free Misuari.

The joint statement Wednesday said the OIC hoped that Misuari "will be able to participate in the proposed tripartite meeting" and that his case be resolved soon.

Misuari's outfit is the only local group recognized by the OIC as the representative of minority Muslims in the Philippines.