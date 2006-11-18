Iran condemns European Parliament report on human rights

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad-Ali Hosseini strongly condemned the European Parliament’s recent report on human rights in Iran here on Saturday.

The European Parliament’s report on human rights that was released on Thursday stated that the EP weekly plenary session adopted a resolution on the “deterioration in human rights in Iran over the past year”.

A handful of MEPs can not cover up the open and repeated violation of human rights in European Union members and the United States by basing reports on unreliable and biased sources which have an incomplete or inaccurate understanding of Iran’s internal affairs and by using humanitarian issues as tools for political purposes, Hosseini said in a statement.

There are many manifestations of human rights violations in Europe and the U.S., he noted.

“The harsh treatment of immigrants, the existence of secret prisons and inhumane treatment in detention centers in Europe, and the European Union’s vote against the resolution on the violation of human rights by Israel are among dozens of pieces of evidence of the real approach of the EU and the U.S. toward human rights,” he observed.

The fact that Westerners have turned a blind eye to Israel’s massacres in Beit Hanoun and Qana and its use of unconventional weapons against Lebanese villagers, their incessant violation of minorities’ rights, and their disrespect toward the religious beliefs of immigrants are further proof, he added.

Western countries cannot make biased and politically motivated judgments about the implementation of human rights without taking countries’ constitutions and legislation into consideration, he stated.

A fair and balanced view based on mutual respect for other countries’ laws can help clear up all ambiguities, Hosseini said, adding that holding constructive talks and acquiring information from reliable sources will help resolve misunderstandings.