Economic news in brief (Nov. 18)

Iran trade delegation to visit Vienna next week

TEHRAN – A group of state industrialists will travel to Vienna next week at the invitation of the president of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (Bundeswirtschaftskammer) Christoph Leitl. The group is to meet with Mr. Leitl and explain to several economic panels the banking and macroeconomic policies of the government of the Islamic republic. On Saturday, a trade attaché from the Austrian Embassy in Tehran called on private sectors from both countries to try to develop their cooperation, adding “We will be waiting in Vienna for Iran’s exporters, importers, investors and IT industrialists.”

Saturday’s close at TSE up 62%

TEHRAN – Saturday’s trade at the Tehran Stock Exchange closed at Rls.153.253 billion, up 62% compared to the Wednesday close value. This was exchanged for 80,493,157 shares.

The TSE price index, TEPIX, surged 9.91 to 9,673.67, while the main board index increased 12.5 to 9,550.75 and the secondary board index moved up slightly to 9,388.47. Meanwhile, the industrial index increased by 11.9 to 7,751.2, but the financial intermediation index slumped by 79.8 to 17,606.85.

Export of building materials hits $196.85m

TEHRAN – Iran exported more than one million tons of building materials, valued at over $196.85 million, during a seven-month period since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21-October 22), the Customs Administration reported Saturday.

This showed 52.7% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. Glass ($45.24 million), ceramic tiles ($49.6 million), heat insulators ($4.6 million) and cement (305,702 tons - $16.49 million) were the main building materials exported in the said period to Iraq, Kuwait, China, Azerbaijan, and the UAE.

Resignation of MPO officials could help economic stagnation: expert

TEHRAN – A member of the Elite Society of Accountants said on Saturday that the head of the Management and Planning Organization’s (MPO) recent resignation could come as a sever blow to the national economy.

“MPO should have been acting as an institution, i.e. not relying too much on certain staff,” Reza Salami stated. The resignation of deputies could even have a worse effect due to their important role in budget estimation and planning, he said, pointing out that three deputies have also quit their jobs.

Chinese businessmen tour Hamedan, stress expansion of bilateral trade

HAMEDAN – A Chinese trade delegation had a meeting here Saturday with the general governor of this western Iranian province to discuss the possibility of developing trade ties.

Pointing to the province’s ancient civilization, Behruz Moradi noted there is a high potential in the agricultural and industrial sectors, putting Hamedan’s annual steel and cement production at 2 million tons and 6 million tons, respectively.